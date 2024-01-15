 Skip to content

Wooden Ocean update for 15 January 2024

8.1 Expanded Talent Tree

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1/15/2024

v8.1 Expanded Talent Tree

New Features:
Increased total talents from 60 to 132.

Balancing:
Halved Enemy Leveling Speed.
Increased Enemy Tech Rate for Romantic
from 250 to 500.
Increased Enemy Tech Rate for Normal
from 500 to 1000.
Increased Enemy Tech Rate for Hard
from 1500 to 2500.
Increased Enemy Tech Rate for Nightmare
from 4000 to 5000.
Increased Enemy Tech Rate for Infinite
Nightmare from 10000 to 12000.
Stagger now Triples Chance to be Knocked
Down. (was double)
Knocked Down now grants Immunity to Stagger.
Knocked Down now lowers Accuracy and Evasion
by 50%. (was 25%)
Enemy Accuracy increased by 5%.
Small Enemy Accuracy increased by 5%.
Colossal Enemy Accuracy reduced by 5%.
Knocked Down now lowers magic by 10%.
Knocked Down now lowers spirit by 25%.

Misc:
All previous saves gain 1 talent point.
Removed Truce. (previous saves with this
talent will maintain its benefits)
Moved around multiple talents.

