Update 1.33

Something has changed in the integration of Steam in the Reamster version, hopefully nothing will break. Some inner work to better support Workshop.

The update included a lot of balance changes, especially early access to the Engineering Bureau should be affected game a lot. The difficulty of the main storyline has also been slightly decreased, and there are also many changes in the simulation mode.

Full list of changes:

Engineering Bureau is now available from the start, but some of its researches are unlocked with the Orbital Station, the other part with the Ice Citadel.

Marauder attacks no longer appear above the city that was on the way to the target.

The birth rate has been increased by 37%

In the construction menu, you can now see exactly how many of each type of building there are in the city, and you can also highlight them to make it easier to search for them in the city.

The conditions of the first task to settle people from orbit have been changed: settle 2800 → 2300 people

Prestige task conditions changed, target prestige requirement reduced from 120 to 100

IceCitadel settlement task conditions reduced from 1500 to 1200

Task conditions for settlement of 6000 people, target prestige requirement reduced from 120 to 100

Increased drone limits on Ice Citadel and White Plains.

The number of workers on solar panels in orbit has been reduced from 20 to 5

The number of workers on the wind generator field has been reduced from 4 to 2.

The number of battery station workers (regular and wall-mounted) has been reduced from 7 to 4.

Now no workers are needed to maintain the small vertical solar panel.

Time acceleration speed changed, step was 3x → 6x now 4x → 8x.

Effectiveness of Eco Pillars increased +5 → +20 global ecology.

The amount of theft is reduced, in orbit the tendency to steal is also reduced even more.

In "Defense" mode, the reward for destroying stingrays has been increased from 90 to 120.

In "Defense" mode, the first wave of enemies comes later, and the interval between waves is slightly increased.

It is now impossible to sell all cargo drones to other cliffs to avoid a dead end.

Fixed a bug where lower-level construction would be blocked around a dual cliff, even though the space should be available.

Fixed small errors in Ukrainian and Italian localizations.

The size of the interface can be increased even more. (for 4k monitors)

The Esc key now exits tourist mode, also added a hint when entering tourist mode - how to exit it.

Fixed a bug where the camera, when switching between cliffs, moved to a certain structure, and not to the center of the cliff.

Minor UI improvements.

White Plains:

Lower-level structures can now be built here.

Raised platform has been added to the Workshop, which will work well at this location, I tested how the new Steam integration works on it.

Fixed a bug where the flashlight did not shine on the surface, but only on buildings.

Only in the remastered version: