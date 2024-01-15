 Skip to content

Mobius Playtest update for 15 January 2024

Patch 1.1-Alpha

Patch 1.1-Alpha

  • Attacks while exhausted now have 50% tighter turncap

  • Bubble size increased
    Note: This is an experimental fix while we spend more time tuning
    animations and movement.

  • Stamina on hit increased to 10

  • Exhausted attacks have been tuned to reduce egregious backswing scenarios

  • Stabs tuned to be slightly more reactable

  • LTS_Storm has received a significant update

  • Feint recovery system has been temporarily disabled for a hardcoded 450ms feint recovery time

  • Added a skip button to the tutorial video

  • Added a team auto-select

  • Added "service chat messages" like a message when a player joins

  • Added "Hide Empty" option to server browser

  • Added "Watch Tutorial" in the main menu

  • Removed the comp/casual player segregation

  • Fixed an issue where chat messages would make your mouse cursor disappear

  • Fixed character nameplates disappearing for enemies while dead

  • Fixed character ragdolls sometimes falling through the world, only leaving a floating hand

  • Fixed chat messages not wrapping when the message exceeds the chat window

  • Fixed servers not being joinable when they are almost full

  • Fixed issue where you could respawn at will in deathmatch

  • Fixed a small hitch in the main menu background sequence

  • Fixed flinch sometimes not stopping client-side animations

  • Removed redundant language options

  • Removed respawn SFX

  • Font changes for character nameplates, scoreboard & chat

