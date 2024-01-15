Patch 1.1-Alpha

-
Attacks while exhausted now have 50% tighter turncap
Bubble size increased
Note: This is an experimental fix while we spend more time tuning
animations and movement.
Stamina on hit increased to 10
Exhausted attacks have been tuned to reduce egregious backswing scenarios
Stabs tuned to be slightly more reactable
LTS_Storm has received a significant update
Feint recovery system has been temporarily disabled for a hardcoded 450ms feint recovery time
Added a skip button to the tutorial video
Added a team auto-select
Added "service chat messages" like a message when a player joins
Added "Hide Empty" option to server browser
Added "Watch Tutorial" in the main menu
Removed the comp/casual player segregation
Fixed an issue where chat messages would make your mouse cursor disappear
Fixed character nameplates disappearing for enemies while dead
Fixed character ragdolls sometimes falling through the world, only leaving a floating hand
Fixed chat messages not wrapping when the message exceeds the chat window
Fixed servers not being joinable when they are almost full
Fixed issue where you could respawn at will in deathmatch
Fixed a small hitch in the main menu background sequence
Fixed flinch sometimes not stopping client-side animations
Removed redundant language options
Removed respawn SFX
Font changes for character nameplates, scoreboard & chat
