Patch 1.1-Alpha

Attacks while exhausted now have 50% tighter turncap

Bubble size increased

Note: This is an experimental fix while we spend more time tuning

animations and movement.

Stamina on hit increased to 10

Exhausted attacks have been tuned to reduce egregious backswing scenarios

Stabs tuned to be slightly more reactable

LTS_Storm has received a significant update

Feint recovery system has been temporarily disabled for a hardcoded 450ms feint recovery time

Added a skip button to the tutorial video

Added a team auto-select

Added "service chat messages" like a message when a player joins

Added "Hide Empty" option to server browser

Added "Watch Tutorial" in the main menu

Removed the comp/casual player segregation

Fixed an issue where chat messages would make your mouse cursor disappear

Fixed character nameplates disappearing for enemies while dead

Fixed character ragdolls sometimes falling through the world, only leaving a floating hand

Fixed chat messages not wrapping when the message exceeds the chat window

Fixed servers not being joinable when they are almost full

Fixed issue where you could respawn at will in deathmatch

Fixed a small hitch in the main menu background sequence

Fixed flinch sometimes not stopping client-side animations

Removed redundant language options

Removed respawn SFX