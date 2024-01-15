Patch 1.01

Small Update
**
Fixed Issues
**
- The water god power "Astral Puddle" now properly heals units.
- Fixed double-tap-select to properly select all units of the same type on the screen.
- Fixed an issue where unit counts began displaying incorrectly over the duration of a match.
Known Issues
- Dark player's minimap camera icon will occasionally leave behind a duplicate of itself for several seconds.
- On some machines, the game will have some FPS drops when both players are near the max unit caps.
- Selecting 'previous' on the guide can move the player's next button to a topic tab, instead of staying on the 'previous' button.
Changed files in this update