Elemental Engagements update for 15 January 2024

Patch 1.01

Patch 1.01 · Build 13179111 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Small Update

**

Fixed Issues

**

  • The water god power "Astral Puddle" now properly heals units.
  • Fixed double-tap-select to properly select all units of the same type on the screen.
  • Fixed an issue where unit counts began displaying incorrectly over the duration of a match.
Known Issues
  • Dark player's minimap camera icon will occasionally leave behind a duplicate of itself for several seconds.
  • On some machines, the game will have some FPS drops when both players are near the max unit caps.
  • Selecting 'previous' on the guide can move the player's next button to a topic tab, instead of staying on the 'previous' button.

