Update 2.5

Hello all, I've made a couple of changes to the UI and listened to all your feedback. Tried to fix most of them but some are still in the making. Thanks for all the feedback!

Upgraded the UI for certain parts a bit, to make it look more consistent

Now you can also press right mouse button in the progression menu to drag the screen

Made item roll animation a bit faster

Slowing chackels -> Slowing shackles

Added item rarity colors in the Item catalogue

Change the progression colors a bit to match the crystal better

Fixed the lag spike you got when opening tower overview when there were lots of towers

Progression fixed colors to represent the color of the crystals



UI small update to make it look more in line with the game

