 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Crystal Guardians Prologue update for 15 January 2024

Update 2.5

Share · View all patches · Build 13179110 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello all, I've made a couple of changes to the UI and listened to all your feedback. Tried to fix most of them but some are still in the making. Thanks for all the feedback!

  • Upgraded the UI for certain parts a bit, to make it look more consistent
  • Now you can also press right mouse button in the progression menu to drag the screen
  • Made item roll animation a bit faster
  • Slowing chackels -> Slowing shackles
  • Added item rarity colors in the Item catalogue
  • Change the progression colors a bit to match the crystal better
  • Fixed the lag spike you got when opening tower overview when there were lots of towers

Progression fixed colors to represent the color of the crystals

UI small update to make it look more in line with the game

Changed files in this update

Depot 2744891 Depot 2744891
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link