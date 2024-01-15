Update 2.5

Hello all, I've made a couple of changes to the UI and listened to all your feedback. Tried to fix most of them but some are still in the making. Thanks for all the feedback!
- Upgraded the UI for certain parts a bit, to make it look more consistent
- Now you can also press right mouse button in the progression menu to drag the screen
- Made item roll animation a bit faster
- Slowing chackels -> Slowing shackles
- Added item rarity colors in the Item catalogue
- Change the progression colors a bit to match the crystal better
- Fixed the lag spike you got when opening tower overview when there were lots of towers
Progression fixed colors to represent the color of the crystals
UI small update to make it look more in line with the game
Changed files in this update