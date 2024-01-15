Early access Update #16

Visual Update - Improved Performance
- RoGlass has an all-new look for empty/locked/unlocked tiles!
- More pesky memory leaks have been dealt with!
Bug fixes
- Fixed an issue with arrows tiles throwing errors
- Fixed a visual bug that caused tiles to sometimes not show their preview value
- Added a title bar to windowed mode when the game's resolution is smaller than the monitor's
- Windowed mode can't be manually resized now (which would cause UI problems)
- To prevent memory leaks, a slight delay was added to the restart button
Quality of life improvements
- RoGlass is running smoother than ever with new performance improvements
Changed files in this update