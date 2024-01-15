 Skip to content

RoGlass update for 15 January 2024

Early access Update #16

Early access Update #16 · Build 13179094

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Visual Update - Improved Performance

  • RoGlass has an all-new look for empty/locked/unlocked tiles!
  • More pesky memory leaks have been dealt with!

Bug fixes

  • Fixed an issue with arrows tiles throwing errors
  • Fixed a visual bug that caused tiles to sometimes not show their preview value
  • Added a title bar to windowed mode when the game's resolution is smaller than the monitor's
  • Windowed mode can't be manually resized now (which would cause UI problems)
  • To prevent memory leaks, a slight delay was added to the restart button

Quality of life improvements

  • RoGlass is running smoother than ever with new performance improvements

