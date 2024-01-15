 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Elvera update for 15 January 2024

Early Access Patch 1.0.1.

Share · View all patches · Build 13179070 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Disabled 'Gnome's Gusto' Manifestation due to some terrain issues
  • Moved 'Triumph Strike' UI notification to not block the round's result UI
  • Added notification stating to restart a game in case some Matchmaking issues appear
  • Fixed a bug where System Notification Message wouldn't contain the 'System' tag

Changed files in this update

Depot 2018821 Depot 2018821
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link