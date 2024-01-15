- Disabled 'Gnome's Gusto' Manifestation due to some terrain issues
- Moved 'Triumph Strike' UI notification to not block the round's result UI
- Added notification stating to restart a game in case some Matchmaking issues appear
- Fixed a bug where System Notification Message wouldn't contain the 'System' tag
Elvera update for 15 January 2024
Early Access Patch 1.0.1.
Patchnotes via Steam Community
