Kana Ka-Boom - Patch 1.0.4

Additions:
- Stroke order has been added to the drawing board. Whenever you go to either the Hiragana or Katakana charts and select a kana character (and also displayed during lesson intros) you will see the stroke order drawn over the kana character. Moving your mouse over the drawing board will stop the strokes from being drawn while you practice your own drawing skills... Simply move the mouse away and the strokes will begin drawing themselves again.
- David @ BinaryCats
Changed files in this update