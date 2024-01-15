 Skip to content

Cosmic Resistance update for 15 January 2024

V 1.0.6

Share · View all patches · Build 13179042 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear Commanders,

Good news! We've successfully squashed a pesky bug that was causing AI ships to linger around destroyed asteroids, hindering your progress. Get ready for smoother gameplay!

Happy gaming,
The We Cure Boredom Team

Changed files in this update

Depot 2541581 Depot 2541581
  • Loading history…
