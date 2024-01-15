Update 6.1

Additions
- Added underlines to Artifact Description to help highlight verbiage such as “On Damage Dealt”
Ability Balance
- Cluster Bomb: Adjusted Blast behavior
- Cluster Bomb: Damage 30% -> 40%
- Cluster Bomb: Dash Charge 0 -> 1
Artifact Balance
- Loot Goblin: Pickup Range 25% -> 10%
- Loot Goblin: Map Objective Pickup Range 10% -> 15%
Enemy Balance
- Randomized the rotation of enemy death projectiles
Fixes
- Fixed Various Typos
- Fixed various stats not being rounded in the display
- Fixed Projectile Shield not working correctly
- Fixed the Eldritch Soul having the wrong color
- Fixed Souls that give Soul Worth giving Base Soul Worth rather than % Soul Worth
