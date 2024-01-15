 Skip to content

Eldritch Exterminators update for 15 January 2024

Update 6.1

Build 13179024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Additions

  • Added underlines to Artifact Description to help highlight verbiage such as “On Damage Dealt”

Ability Balance

  • Cluster Bomb: Adjusted Blast behavior
  • Cluster Bomb: Damage 30% -> 40%
  • Cluster Bomb: Dash Charge 0 -> 1

Artifact Balance

  • Loot Goblin: Pickup Range 25% -> 10%
  • Loot Goblin: Map Objective Pickup Range 10% -> 15%

Enemy Balance

  • Randomized the rotation of enemy death projectiles

Fixes

  • Fixed Various Typos
  • Fixed various stats not being rounded in the display
  • Fixed Projectile Shield not working correctly
  • Fixed the Eldritch Soul having the wrong color
  • Fixed Souls that give Soul Worth giving Base Soul Worth rather than % Soul Worth

