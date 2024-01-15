UPDATE: LAST CHANCE - Faster Performance - Animations & More

*Adds new Weapon Animations
Ai scripting
Ai sounds
Map re-lightings
Model optimization
Outlaw Engine 2.1 - New destructions, Lighting & Ai scripting improvements
Various GUI enhancements
LAST CHANCE gameplay - below 15 HP, heal to get back up
Lumen ON / OFF - KEY
SQUAD Distance - Press Space to Ally & stay connected!
CQC Kill - Use Space on a Player Enemy (players only atm) to CQC kill!**
If you had frame stutters, it should be gone now on most standard devices. For example, one of the Mech Bad Guys was 150k. At the time, I thought it was needed, but I re-modeled the mesh & dropped it to 35k. This was done across the board.
I will be releasing another quality update soon with other enhancements to make the game feel awesome as well as new SP story missions.
Thank you for supporting Portable Ops!!
Changed files in this update