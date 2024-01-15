UPDATE: LAST CHANCE - Faster Performance - Animations & More

*Adds new Weapon Animations

Ai scripting

Ai sounds

Map re-lightings

Model optimization

Outlaw Engine 2.1 - New destructions, Lighting & Ai scripting improvements

Various GUI enhancements

LAST CHANCE gameplay - below 15 HP, heal to get back up

Lumen ON / OFF - KEY

SQUAD Distance - Press Space to Ally & stay connected!

CQC Kill - Use Space on a Player Enemy (players only atm) to CQC kill!**

If you had frame stutters, it should be gone now on most standard devices. For example, one of the Mech Bad Guys was 150k. At the time, I thought it was needed, but I re-modeled the mesh & dropped it to 35k. This was done across the board.

I will be releasing another quality update soon with other enhancements to make the game feel awesome as well as new SP story missions.

Thank you for supporting Portable Ops!!