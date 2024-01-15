Small update to fix some current bugs
- Changed how stats are picked up from Steam to reduce chance of items not getting unlocked correctly
- Fixed a hard crash when using sniper scopes on 4k+ resolution
- Fixed an issue where an silent exception would happen on UI buttons
- Updated Unity framework
- Small update to some shaders
- Fixed issue where on a player dying would cause an exception when looking for players
Note, lots more bug fixes coming soon including some reworks on menus to be clear what map you are picking :D
Changed files in this update