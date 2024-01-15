 Skip to content

Tim Climpy's Warfair update for 15 January 2024

1.0.16

Build 13178846 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Small update to fix some current bugs

  • Changed how stats are picked up from Steam to reduce chance of items not getting unlocked correctly
  • Fixed a hard crash when using sniper scopes on 4k+ resolution
  • Fixed an issue where an silent exception would happen on UI buttons
  • Updated Unity framework
  • Small update to some shaders
  • Fixed issue where on a player dying would cause an exception when looking for players

Note, lots more bug fixes coming soon including some reworks on menus to be clear what map you are picking :D

