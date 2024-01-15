Patch R.1.1.45 - 01/15/2024 Off Season, New Roles, Balance Changes, and More!

Hey Townies!

Our thrilling journey in the 1st Ranked Season of Town of Salem 2 has come to a close! Rewards for playing ranked have been given out. Between Ranked Season 1 and Ranked Season 2 there will be an Off Season while we add two new roles, make balance changes, and fix bugs. With this patch comes those new roles, some balance changes, and some brand new Cosmetics to celebrate the Chinese New Year!

Ranked Rewards

We extend our appreciation to all those who've demonstrated exceptional skill in navigating the challenges of Salem. As this season concludes, players have received special rewards for their outstanding performance in Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum, Diamond, and the esteemed Masters tier! Based on your rank you will get a Trophy corner decoration to show off the rank you achieved. Every player who achieved Gold rank or higher will also receive the Golden Beelzebub Wall Decoration.

Off Season

Ranks are now frozen during the off-season. No adjustments will be made for further games played, providing a short break before the next thrilling season unfolds. During this time, balance changes will be made and new ranked role lists will be tested.

Balance Changes and New Roles

During the off-season, we'll be diving into various balance changes to enhance your Town of Salem 2 experience. Your feedback is vital in shaping the future of the game. Brace yourselves as two new roles emerge from the shadows known as the Socialite and the Marshal, introducing fresh layers to the strategic tapestry of Salem. Exciting times lie ahead, and we can't wait for you to explore these new dynamics in the upcoming season!

Participate in the Balance Process

The fate of Salem is in your hands! We encourage you to be a part of the balance process by casting your votes on roles you find either balanced or imbalanced. Your insights will play a crucial role in refining the Town of Salem 2 experience. Share your vote on role balance on the Town of Salem 2 Discord!

2 New Roles!

• Socialite - a party loving Town Support role.

• Marshal - a military law specialist Town Power role.

Added New House

• Siheyuan House

Added New Decorations

• Lucky Cat Corner Decoration

• Cobwebs Corner Decoration

• Lanterns Wall Decoration

• Stained Glass Wall Decoration

• Dragon Lawn Decoration

• Foo Dog Lawn Decoration

• Thorns Lawn Decoration

Role Balance

• Prosecution no longer counts towards the days trials.

• Illusionist targeting a Coven teammate is now Astral.

• Seer cannot target the same players on consecutive nights

• Coroner can now autopsy stoned corpses.

Improvements

• Made improvements to the loading and unloading of assets.

• Updated Coroner role card to clarify that Illusionist does not effect it.

Bug Fixes

• Fixed various crashes.

• Fixed an issue where certain scrolls in certain slots would not correctly equip.

• Music now stops between tracks as it once did. For instance, the day and night cycle will stop music so it doesn't play over the rooster/wolf sounds.