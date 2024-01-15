Update Notes Jan 15 2024

Happy new year! We have a few fun new changes to the game today.
- Added Angle Templates- These are templates which can be used on the booking screen to create complex angles with titles and descriptions very easily. They are fully moddable, importable and editable. For the sake of getting the update out ASAP there is only a few default ones in there for now, but the hope is that the default list grows as time goes on!
- Updates various styles across the app
- Added active storylines list to booking screen, for easy reference
- Added Romantic story beat
- Added Staredown story beat
- Added contract signing story beat
- Contract offers in the news will now say if the offer is exclusive or not
- Added fix to prevent news items from the future appearing too early
- Added fix to saving when new databases are created
- Separated Historical and current accolades
- Accolades are hidden if a worker has none
- Added successful save message to edit screens
- Added Minimal Vs. Detailed option for booking screen, where minimal takes up less room while Detailed shows descriptions etc.
- Added panel border, panel radius, and panel shadow options to skin file
