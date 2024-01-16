 Skip to content

Home Safety Hotline update for 16 January 2024

Home Safety Hotline is NOW AVAILABLE!

Do you know what is inside your home right now?

The wait is finally over! Home Safety Hotline is out now, alongside The Home Safety Hotline Soundtrack! Get them together when you buy The Home Safety Hotline Deluxe Edition!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2357910/Home_Safety_Hotline/

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2542740/Home_Safety_Hotline_OST/

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/35679/Home_Safety_Hotline_Deluxe_Edition/

Welcome to Home Safety Hotline, new employees. We can't wait to see what you make of your new job.

