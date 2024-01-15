-Enemy magic auras make noises, enemies now have footsteps at close range that change on different terrains, and even splash through water when walking in it.
-Fixed Matriarch's dialogue.
-Fire skeleton weapons now despawn properly.
Necroslayer update for 15 January 2024
Sound overhaul
