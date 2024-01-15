 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Necroslayer update for 15 January 2024

Sound overhaul

Share · View all patches · Build 13178735 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Enemy magic auras make noises, enemies now have footsteps at close range that change on different terrains, and even splash through water when walking in it.
-Fixed Matriarch's dialogue.
-Fire skeleton weapons now despawn properly.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2563961 Depot 2563961
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link