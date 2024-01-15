 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Metal Ascension update for 15 January 2024

Pacth 1.2.7

Share · View all patches · Build 13178731 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed new game error after finishing a run (if it persists, please REINSTALL the game)
  • Reduced the drop of blue coins.
  • Numbers to obtain achievements adjusted so that it is not so easy.
  • Number of enemies destroyed are displayed on the main screen.
  • Waves 18, 19 and 20 adjusted to be more difficult

Changed files in this update

Depot 2280491 Depot 2280491
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link