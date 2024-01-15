Pacth 1.2.7

- Fixed new game error after finishing a run (if it persists, please REINSTALL the game)
- Reduced the drop of blue coins.
- Numbers to obtain achievements adjusted so that it is not so easy.
- Number of enemies destroyed are displayed on the main screen.
- Waves 18, 19 and 20 adjusted to be more difficult
