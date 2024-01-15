Kingsguard rework, plus a lot of other fixes. Also listing previous hotfix changelogs below for reference. Still keeping an eye on Redraw, Leak2Win, and a few other things, but likely bigger changes to come in v11.01 rather than a hotfix.

v11.00.5

Balance: Kingsguard reworked!

Old: Start the game with 2 of each king upgrade

New: Your king gains +20% attack speed

Kingsguard now displays alongside the Cave icons and the "Received ___" messages on Wave 1 to make it more clear when your opponent is playing Kingsguard

This allows your king to be even stronger than a normally max-upgraded king!

Balance: Megamind

Lock-In & Double Lock-In are even further less likely to be rolled

Fixes

Fixed an edge case that caused some client instability

----- Earlier patches below (these were deployed last week/over the weekend) -----

v11.00.4

Fixes

Fixed a Megamind bug where under rare circumstances, a player could mistakenly pick Megamind twice

Fixed a UI bug where masterminds weren’t all unlocked in Sandbox

Fixed a UI bug where Team Chat in some circumstances didn't autoscroll to the bottom

Fixed a rare interaction between Sorcerer & Champion that didn't allow you to pick Champion on a new unit after picking your Sorcerer unit

Improvements

Champion icon now shows on the Tab scoreboard

Champion & Hero/Villain/etc. icons now show in the Postgame scoreboard Waves tab

Kingsguard likely to receive a rework/tweak this week. Keeping an eye on Redraw and may tweak as well.

v11.00.3

Major Fixes

Improved matchmaking formula to better balance between current rating & last season's peak

Fixes

Fixed a bug where picking Megamind would sometimes result in being stuck in the mastermind selection screen

Fixed a reconnect bug when reconnecting in Classic before having picked your legion would cause you to be stuck in the loading screen

Fixed a UI bug where Megamind --> Lock-In was mistakenly displaying the Double Lock-In icon

Fixed a UI bug where Megamind --> Lock-In/Double Lock-In mistakenly booted you from Team Chat while selecting your lock-ins

Spectator delay increased by 30 seconds to fix bugged cases where a spectator connects before the game is ready for it

Fixed API legion field for megamind to return the rolled mastermind instead of megamind

Fixed a gameplay bug with Eco Detection where it was falsely flagging an eco player who had built, but still leaked 100% on Wave 1 (e.g. Solo Casket vs. Snail send)

Fixed a system bug where Pity Points past a certain number weren't taking effect as intended

Fixed a UI bug where pinging an enemy fighter on the Tab scoreboard was displaying in the wrong color

Improvements

UI Tweak: 4v4 workers no longer display the 4v4-specific reduced mythium gather rate, which has the effect of having cleaner worker numbers on Waves 1-10 (pre-v11.00)

Picking Megamind now shows the rolled mastermind in team chat: https://i.imgur.com/YhivieK.png

Picking Kingsguard now is taken into account for MVP Score and Playstyle graph

Player Profiles now no longer show pre-release rating badges (but they are still visible in the Trophies tab) to reduce clutter on older accounts

Megamind popup now automatically closes (removed OK button). We received feedback of players accidentally double-clicking and locking something in.

Balance: Leak 2 Win

King Health: +25% --> +100%

Leaking: +10% missing health --> +20% missing health

Clearing: -5% current health --> -10% current health

The goals of these changes are to make leaking rewarding and make king health a valuable resource - without the king being weaker. We are continuing to gather feedback to try to find the sweet spot for this mode. Thanks everyone who has given early feedback so far!

v11.00.2

Balance

Redraw: Rerolls: 4 --> 5. We will collect more feedback after Ranked is enabled tomorrow and continue to evaluate if further tweaks or reworks are warranted.

Leak 2 Win: King health increased by 25%

Fixes

Fixed a reconnect bug where in some cases while Dual Building in Classic, a player couldn't build towers after disconnecting/reconnecting

Fixed a Campaign bug where Mama Mayra on Hard didn't get bonus workers after using a Restart

Fixed a Hybrid bug where Pirate Skeleton didn't start with Secret Stash until the next wave

Fixed a UI bug where whispers weren't showing up in-game

Fixed a UI bug where queueing King Upgrades wouldn't process at the last possible moment in some cases

Fixed a UI bug where the HUD didn't display the correct estimated gold amount when taking into account Dwarf Banker & Big Wig

Fixed a UI bug where the Rolls message in chat displayed an extra time in 1v1 mode

Fixed a UI bug where the HUD mistakenly displayed red Overwork worker numbers for allies instead of just the current/affected players

Fixed a UI bug where the AutoAttack Games logo animation didn't play when starting up the game

Improvements

Improved some spectator UI (for Megamind)

Added a chat message for Lock-In/Double Lock-In to show what rolls you picked

Localization

Translations updated

Added spreadsheet comments for Mastermind translation fields

v11.00.1

Fixes