Kingsguard rework, plus a lot of other fixes. Also listing previous hotfix changelogs below for reference. Still keeping an eye on Redraw, Leak2Win, and a few other things, but likely bigger changes to come in v11.01 rather than a hotfix.
v11.00.5
Balance: Kingsguard reworked!
- Old: Start the game with 2 of each king upgrade
- New: Your king gains +20% attack speed
- Kingsguard now displays alongside the Cave icons and the "Received ___" messages on Wave 1 to make it more clear when your opponent is playing Kingsguard
This allows your king to be even stronger than a normally max-upgraded king!
Balance: Megamind
- Lock-In & Double Lock-In are even further less likely to be rolled
Fixes
- Fixed an edge case that caused some client instability
----- Earlier patches below (these were deployed last week/over the weekend) -----
v11.00.4
Fixes
- Fixed a Megamind bug where under rare circumstances, a player could mistakenly pick Megamind twice
- Fixed a UI bug where masterminds weren’t all unlocked in Sandbox
- Fixed a UI bug where Team Chat in some circumstances didn't autoscroll to the bottom
- Fixed a rare interaction between Sorcerer & Champion that didn't allow you to pick Champion on a new unit after picking your Sorcerer unit
Improvements
- Champion icon now shows on the Tab scoreboard
- Champion & Hero/Villain/etc. icons now show in the Postgame scoreboard Waves tab
Kingsguard likely to receive a rework/tweak this week. Keeping an eye on Redraw and may tweak as well.
v11.00.3
Major Fixes
- Improved matchmaking formula to better balance between current rating & last season's peak
Fixes
- Fixed a bug where picking Megamind would sometimes result in being stuck in the mastermind selection screen
- Fixed a reconnect bug when reconnecting in Classic before having picked your legion would cause you to be stuck in the loading screen
- Fixed a UI bug where Megamind --> Lock-In was mistakenly displaying the Double Lock-In icon
- Fixed a UI bug where Megamind --> Lock-In/Double Lock-In mistakenly booted you from Team Chat while selecting your lock-ins
- Spectator delay increased by 30 seconds to fix bugged cases where a spectator connects before the game is ready for it
- Fixed API legion field for megamind to return the rolled mastermind instead of megamind
- Fixed a gameplay bug with Eco Detection where it was falsely flagging an eco player who had built, but still leaked 100% on Wave 1 (e.g. Solo Casket vs. Snail send)
- Fixed a system bug where Pity Points past a certain number weren't taking effect as intended
- Fixed a UI bug where pinging an enemy fighter on the Tab scoreboard was displaying in the wrong color
Improvements
- UI Tweak: 4v4 workers no longer display the 4v4-specific reduced mythium gather rate, which has the effect of having cleaner worker numbers on Waves 1-10 (pre-v11.00)
- Picking Megamind now shows the rolled mastermind in team chat: https://i.imgur.com/YhivieK.png
- Picking Kingsguard now is taken into account for MVP Score and Playstyle graph
- Player Profiles now no longer show pre-release rating badges (but they are still visible in the Trophies tab) to reduce clutter on older accounts
- Megamind popup now automatically closes (removed OK button). We received feedback of players accidentally double-clicking and locking something in.
Balance: Leak 2 Win
- King Health: +25% --> +100%
- Leaking: +10% missing health --> +20% missing health
- Clearing: -5% current health --> -10% current health
The goals of these changes are to make leaking rewarding and make king health a valuable resource - without the king being weaker. We are continuing to gather feedback to try to find the sweet spot for this mode. Thanks everyone who has given early feedback so far!
v11.00.2
Balance
- Redraw: Rerolls: 4 --> 5. We will collect more feedback after Ranked is enabled tomorrow and continue to evaluate if further tweaks or reworks are warranted.
- Leak 2 Win: King health increased by 25%
Fixes
- Fixed a reconnect bug where in some cases while Dual Building in Classic, a player couldn't build towers after disconnecting/reconnecting
- Fixed a Campaign bug where Mama Mayra on Hard didn't get bonus workers after using a Restart
- Fixed a Hybrid bug where Pirate Skeleton didn't start with Secret Stash until the next wave
- Fixed a UI bug where whispers weren't showing up in-game
- Fixed a UI bug where queueing King Upgrades wouldn't process at the last possible moment in some cases
- Fixed a UI bug where the HUD didn't display the correct estimated gold amount when taking into account Dwarf Banker & Big Wig
- Fixed a UI bug where the Rolls message in chat displayed an extra time in 1v1 mode
- Fixed a UI bug where the HUD mistakenly displayed red Overwork worker numbers for allies instead of just the current/affected players
- Fixed a UI bug where the AutoAttack Games logo animation didn't play when starting up the game
Improvements
- Improved some spectator UI (for Megamind)
- Added a chat message for Lock-In/Double Lock-In to show what rolls you picked
Localization
- Translations updated
- Added spreadsheet comments for Mastermind translation fields
v11.00.1
Fixes
- Fixed an issue where players were getting stuck in loading screen
- Fixed some rare cases of game crashing
- Fixed pinging workers in Classic not showing the correct value
- Fixed 1v1 Event Rewards tooltip
- Fixed Dwarven Banker mana in Classic (was incorrectly 4, should be 5)
- Fixed Match History not showing Megamind
- Fixed a UI issue where Classic worker counts were mistakenly showing as red numbers
Changed files in this update