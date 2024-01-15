2.0 is Live + Traditional Chinese!

Hello everyone! I’ve been waiting to make this post for nearly 12 months, way back when I first started working on this huge rewrite. It’s been a long road, exciting, exhausting road, but today I can officially say...

2.0 is finally live!

Beta Stats & Thank-yous

I want to take the time to extend a huge thank you to all the people who helped make this possible. From the Internal testing team, all the way out to those of you who played on Beta Branch over the past 6 weeks. We’ve logged over 7,000 Runs and 100,000 fights, and without all your overwhelming support, 2.0 would never be as smooth as it (hopefully) is! Shu and I both appreciate you all for making our lives so much easier!

Bugs and Issues

Over the next 48 hours, Shu and I will be standing by to hotfix any issues right away that show up, so you might see a couple of random hotfixes dropping over the next little while! Whilst we hope most of the major issues have been picked up, the biggest concerns over the next few months will be tiny artifact/card interactions which slip by. With over 400 cards + 350 artifacts, testing all interactions with every situation is a tricky thing. Developing 2.0 sadly meant that we unfortunately threw out over 4+ years of development and bug reporting from the 1.x era. Whilst the new system is much more robust, there is always going to be small things that slip through the cracks. We’re confident that anything reported we’ll be able to hotfix within 48 hours, so please just let us know if you notice anything!

Traditional Chinese

As usual -- a HUGE thank you to all the translation volunteers! I'm excited to annouce today that Traditional Chinese is now support in Vault of the Void!

Differences

As with any rewrite or upgrade, there are going to be some differences or changes from the original. Small changes to font sizes, sounds, FX etc. Whilst some of this may be intentional, if we have missed something we’re more than happy to cycle back and fix these up, so please feel free to let us know. Please do note however, that some changes are inevitable, and some were intentional, for accessibility, expansion limitations or other reasons.

Daughter Patch

Coupled with the new engine, the Daugther balance and content patch is also in this version! To see an overview of the changes and updates, this post sums it up pretty well! Feedback so far has been really good, so I hope you all enjoy the new Daughter of the Void cards and changes!

Controller Support

We’ve been working hard on Controller Support over the past few weeks, and it's made it into this latest release! However, there are still some optimizations I’d like to do, and feedback to gather. It is a little different from 1.x implementation, because of the tweaks and improvements to the underlying stick movement/selection system. I hope it doesn’t cause too much discomfort, please reach out with any feedback you have!

Christmas Treasure Goblin

Because we were tied up with 2.0 work, the Christmas Treasure Goblin wasn’t able to make it into the game throughout December. To make up for this, we’ve extended this event to span till February 15th, so go grab your (disturbing?) Treasure Goblin card back!

What's Next?

As I originally said, 2.0 is only the beginning. It doesn’t have a load of new content, it's mostly a platform and commitment to the future. From here, we’re going to be setting up for Mobile, Switch, Steam Deck Verification and of course, new Classes! We’ll let the dust settle here then publicise plans moving forward!

Thank you everyone for your patience over the past 12 months. It's never easy to launch then disappear to reprogram things, but it's thanks to the amazing support from you all that we were able to make it happen. Vault of the Void has a bright future ahead, and this is just the beginning!

All for now!