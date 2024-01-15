 Skip to content

ANCIENT SOULS TAMAG update for 15 January 2024

Seven Hell's First Boss and Achievements now working.. I hope..

Share · View all patches · Build 13178579 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Seven Hell's First Boss Albastı is ready
Parry wont build rage non-armor units.
It's my first time to integrate "Achievements" I hope this time it is working. If it's not please let me know.
Have a good fight.

