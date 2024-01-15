PATCH NOTES - v2024.1.15.0
GOPHER
-Added the "Gopher!"
-If a player fails in the same room too many times, will appear near the player's spawn
-Can teleport the player to any solid ground in the room
-Using the Gopher prevents the player from getting a score higher than a C, and from collecting money in the room where it was used
-Added an option to the Settings object in the editor to disable the Gopher
OTHER
-Fixed a scaling issue with backgrounds in large rooms
-Changed texture page size from 2048x2048 to 4096x4096
Changed files in this update