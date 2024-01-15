PATCH NOTES - v2024.1.15.0

GOPHER

-Added the "Gopher!"

-If a player fails in the same room too many times, will appear near the player's spawn

-Can teleport the player to any solid ground in the room

-Using the Gopher prevents the player from getting a score higher than a C, and from collecting money in the room where it was used

-Added an option to the Settings object in the editor to disable the Gopher

OTHER

-Fixed a scaling issue with backgrounds in large rooms

-Changed texture page size from 2048x2048 to 4096x4096