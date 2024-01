What the Quack🦆🦆🦆 update!

Share 繚 View all patches 繚 Build 13178522 繚 Last edited 15 January 2024 21:09:23 UTC by Wendy

What the Quack? What happened?

On the 13th of January - a National Rubber Ducky Day we were invaded by

Soaked in the sweetness and warmth of the ducks, we worked like ants :)

And we have made an update What the Quack?

Just read patch notes and play!

Due to major changes in the design, we had to move you all back

to the player's headquarters.

New mission with Tommy. This time he called us at night.

New task system. We have reworked the task system to make it easier, clearer, and error-free.

A new tablet application related to mission tasks. From now on, you will read more details about each task and choose which ones you want to track.

We have remodeled the preview of currently performed tasks. Less, more legible, and more relaxed

We've added some new information to the table you'll see at the beginning. Get to know it.

From now on, you can end the order at any time, but ATTENTION! The amount of cash you receive depends on how many tasks you complete

There will be a few surprises for you on the new mission. We added something but we don't want to spoil it here

We improved trash and bins on the School pool level

Have fun