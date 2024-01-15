 Skip to content

Pool Cleaning Simulator update for 15 January 2024

What the Quack🦆🦆🦆 update!

Share · View all patches · Build 13178522

Patchnotes via Steam Community

What the Quack?🦆 What happened?

Update to Pool Cleaning... 🦆🦆🦆 quack quack quack... 🦆🦆🦆

On the 13th of January - a National Rubber Ducky Day we were invaded by 🦆🦆🦆🦆🦆🦆

Soaked in the sweetness and warmth of the ducks, we worked like 🦆🦆🦆🦆 ants :)

And we have made an update🦆🦆🦆🦆 What the Quack?

Just read patch 🦆🦆 notes and play!

Due to major changes🦆🦆 in the design🦆🦆🦆, we had to move you all back
to the player's headquarters.🦆🦆🦆🦆🦆

  • 🦆New mission with Tommy. This time he called us at night.
  • 🦆New task system. We have reworked the task system to make it easier, clearer, and error-free.
  • 🦆A new tablet application related to mission tasks. From now on, you will read more details about 🦆each task and choose which ones you want to track.
  • 🦆We have remodeled the preview of currently performed tasks. Less, more legible, and more relaxed
  • 🦆We've added some new information to the table you'll see at the beginning. Get to know it.
  • 🦆From now on, you can end the order at any time, but ATTENTION! The amount of cash you receive depends on how many tasks you complete
  • 🦆There will be a few surprises for you on the new mission. We added something but we don't want to spoil it here
  • 🦆We improved trash and bins on the School pool level

Have fun
🦆🦆🦆🦆🦆🦆🦆🦆🦆

