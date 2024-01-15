Updates Notes (January 15, 2024)

A small update just went live. Nothing too fancy!

A continuity error that slipped through the cracks before was caught by someone in the Discord server and corrected

The common route had a few dialogue updates to more clearly reflect things (example: Gray specifies further on a certain topic if you didn't choose answers that expanded on it previously)

You can now discuss multiple topics with Kay when you talk to him at night in the common route, instead of having to choose just one (:

An error with one of Lana's CGs in Style B has been fixed

An error with one of Clive's CGs in Style A with a male protagonist has been fixed

Voice lines that would get cut off before they finished playing have been fixed

As always, thank you all for playing Heart Fragment. Development for Book 3 is coming along fantastically and I can't wait to have more news to share regarding its release this year!