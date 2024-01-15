Updates Notes (January 15, 2024)

A small update just went live. Nothing too fancy!
- A continuity error that slipped through the cracks before was caught by someone in the Discord server and corrected
- The common route had a few dialogue updates to more clearly reflect things (example: Gray specifies further on a certain topic if you didn't choose answers that expanded on it previously)
- You can now discuss multiple topics with Kay when you talk to him at night in the common route, instead of having to choose just one (:
- An error with one of Lana's CGs in Style B has been fixed
- An error with one of Clive's CGs in Style A with a male protagonist has been fixed
- Voice lines that would get cut off before they finished playing have been fixed
As always, thank you all for playing Heart Fragment. Development for Book 3 is coming along fantastically and I can't wait to have more news to share regarding its release this year!
