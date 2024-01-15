- Hotfix for unofficial free cloud "NSFW" error when changing locations
- Added a local image gen option (ComfyUI API)
- Fixed minor scrolling bug
AI Roguelite update for 15 January 2024
Free cloud hotfix, comfyui API image gen
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
AI Roguelike Content Depot 1889621
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update