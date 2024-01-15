 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

AI Roguelite update for 15 January 2024

Free cloud hotfix, comfyui API image gen

Share · View all patches · Build 13178468 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Hotfix for unofficial free cloud "NSFW" error when changing locations
  • Added a local image gen option (ComfyUI API)
  • Fixed minor scrolling bug

Changed files in this update

AI Roguelike Content Depot 1889621
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link