1/15/24 Update - Remastered music + more

-Remastered soundtrack at significantly higher bitrate.

-Fixed bug when Load Game is selected and then cancelled from title screen.

-Removed Load Game option if there is no save data present.

-Cleaned up some in-game instructions.

-Removed run button on map; increased player speed instead. Resolved several potential bugs regarding puzzles on map screens.

-Added controller shortcut - Quickly open the party swap menu with X (Xbox), Y (Switch), Square (PS)

-Improved some environmental animations.

-Reduced flashing lights in some cutscenes.

-Additional attack animations added to the introductory fight scene.

-Minor adjustments to enemy balance.