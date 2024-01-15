-Remastered soundtrack at significantly higher bitrate.
-Fixed bug when Load Game is selected and then cancelled from title screen.
-Removed Load Game option if there is no save data present.
-Cleaned up some in-game instructions.
-Removed run button on map; increased player speed instead. Resolved several potential bugs regarding puzzles on map screens.
-Added controller shortcut - Quickly open the party swap menu with X (Xbox), Y (Switch), Square (PS)
-Improved some environmental animations.
-Reduced flashing lights in some cutscenes.
-Additional attack animations added to the introductory fight scene.
-Minor adjustments to enemy balance.
Kaiju Big Battel: Fighto Fantasy update for 15 January 2024
1/15/24 Update - Remastered music + more
