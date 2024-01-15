Hello Rangers,
A new update "First Step To Survival" has been found in the forest.
We have also found some pages with notes:
ADDED:
Hunger System
- A new player icon and hunger bar are available in the player interface
- Interface animations to indicate status and change values
- Visual effects when the bar drops
- The player faints animation when the indicator bar drops to 0.
- Time to quickly renew the bar if you have a food-type item in your inventory
Food
- Animation of eating food
- New icons for food in the store and inventory
- Price balance
- New items to purchase in the store
- Food models
- Canned food can be disposed of after consumption.
ForestWiki
- Information on the hunger system
- Information on food
- Elements translated into all available languages in the game
FIXED
- Spawning patches after loading the game
- Problems with saving and loading gameplay
- Blocking activity when writing a report in bug reporter
Changed files in this update