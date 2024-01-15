 Skip to content

Forest Ranger Simulator update for 15 January 2024

First Step To Survival

First Step To Survival

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Rangers,

A new update "First Step To Survival" has been found in the forest.

Along with it, the video:

We have also found some pages with notes:

ADDED:

Hunger System

  • A new player icon and hunger bar are available in the player interface
  • Interface animations to indicate status and change values
  • Visual effects when the bar drops
  • The player faints animation when the indicator bar drops to 0.
  • Time to quickly renew the bar if you have a food-type item in your inventory

Food

  • Animation of eating food
  • New icons for food in the store and inventory
  • Price balance
  • New items to purchase in the store
  • Food models
  • Canned food can be disposed of after consumption.

ForestWiki

  • Information on the hunger system
  • Information on food
  • Elements translated into all available languages in the game
FIXED
  • Spawning patches after loading the game
  • Problems with saving and loading gameplay
  • Blocking activity when writing a report in bug reporter

