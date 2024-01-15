Patch 2.0c

-New: Added some arrow signs to help direct player through tutorial.

-Change: Widenened some of tutorial to be less claustrophobic.

-Fix: Toxic Areas not harming player if health is already at 1% or very low.

-New: CLVL now also viewable in player INV.

-Fix: Player Max Level now enforced when leveling.

-Change: Health items cure by 1 health and 1% health, rather than just 1 health.

-Change: Updated help about Fatigue.

-Experimental: Approx every 4 hits with your weapon should give you 1 proficiency to weapon skills.

-Change: You are now informed if the weapon you are using in TBC is not a proper weapon.

You can still attack people with weird non-proper weapons if you choose.

-Change: In your personal player inventory if you hover your cursor over weapon/hand slot or your armor slot,

the items you can't equip to the slot will have extra dark fade on them.

-Change: You are now informed if you lose reputation from killing a civilian.

-New/Change: You can now attempt to Mass Store items to npcs.

-Change: No stealing from Shopkeepers/Traders.

-Change: You can now loot items one by one from npcs.

But you get back a random item at a item from their inventory.

-Experimental/Change: Less stamina needed for most skills.

(you may have to start a new game to get these changes)

-Change: Breathing ticks go down more slowly.

-Change: Not as much XP is gained for killing NPCs.