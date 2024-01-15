 Skip to content

Redaxium 2 update for 15 January 2024

Patch 2.0c

Share · View all patches · Build 13178312 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-New: Added some arrow signs to help direct player through tutorial.
-Change: Widenened some of tutorial to be less claustrophobic.
-Fix: Toxic Areas not harming player if health is already at 1% or very low.
-New: CLVL now also viewable in player INV.
-Fix: Player Max Level now enforced when leveling.
-Change: Health items cure by 1 health and 1% health, rather than just 1 health.
-Change: Updated help about Fatigue.
-Experimental: Approx every 4 hits with your weapon should give you 1 proficiency to weapon skills.
-Change: You are now informed if the weapon you are using in TBC is not a proper weapon.
You can still attack people with weird non-proper weapons if you choose.
-Change: In your personal player inventory if you hover your cursor over weapon/hand slot or your armor slot,
the items you can't equip to the slot will have extra dark fade on them.
-Change: You are now informed if you lose reputation from killing a civilian.
-New/Change: You can now attempt to Mass Store items to npcs.
-Change: No stealing from Shopkeepers/Traders.
-Change: You can now loot items one by one from npcs.
But you get back a random item at a item from their inventory.
-Experimental/Change: Less stamina needed for most skills.
(you may have to start a new game to get these changes)
-Change: Breathing ticks go down more slowly.
-Change: Not as much XP is gained for killing NPCs.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2023252 Depot 2023252
Depot 2023253 Depot 2023253
