The dialogue that popped up while losing against the first boss of Chapter 2. This was addressed in the current build, together with a couple minor grammar fixes.
8-Colors Star Guardians + update for 15 January 2024
[Small Fix] Fixed cut defeat dialogue in Chapter 2, Fight #1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 2483151 Depot 2483151
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update