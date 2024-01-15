 Skip to content

8-Colors Star Guardians + update for 15 January 2024

[Small Fix] Fixed cut defeat dialogue in Chapter 2, Fight #1

Last edited by Wendy

The dialogue that popped up while losing against the first boss of Chapter 2. This was addressed in the current build, together with a couple minor grammar fixes.

