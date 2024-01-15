- Added a difficulty selection menu that shows after clicking "new game".
- Slightly re-balanced different thrown projectile speeds.
Redgar: The Space Viking update for 15 January 2024
Update (Jan 15, 2024) Difficulty selection menu & Thrown projectile adjustments
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 1900891 Depot 1900891
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update