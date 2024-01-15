 Skip to content

Redgar: The Space Viking update for 15 January 2024

Update (Jan 15, 2024) Difficulty selection menu & Thrown projectile adjustments

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added a difficulty selection menu that shows after clicking "new game".
  • Slightly re-balanced different thrown projectile speeds.

Changed files in this update

