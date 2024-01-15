 Skip to content

Biohazard: Escape Room update for 15 January 2024

Patch 1.1.0 - Hint system

Build 13178190 · Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added a hint system to offer additional help in some puzzles
  • Added some texts to improve the player's pathing as well as to better explain the context of the plot
  • Update the clues of the Binary to Decimal and Bloody Briefcase puzzles to adjust their difficulty
  • Fixed a problem where some sounds were not played correctly
  • Fixed an issue where the Reset All Settings button would not reset some settings
  • Localization updated

