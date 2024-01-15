Evil Saci - A new enemy appears !

A new species of Saci has been discovered; these are faster and more frightening. After Yurupari transformed these Sacis into monsters, they gained control over the element of electricity and are anything but friendly!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2372910/FolcDark/

Get ready for a completely new challenge! The Evil Saci not only embodies the classic cunning and mischief of folklore but also has the power to control electricity. Its shocking abilities promise unprecedented challenges!

Our goal is to bring you an authentic and immersive experience. By delving into Brazilian folklore, we aim to celebrate and share the richness of our culture.

**News Implementations

**

1 - Now the player's footsteps sound changes according to the terrain.

2 - Further optimization in the game's frame rate.

3 - Player commands have been enhanced.