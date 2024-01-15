 Skip to content

FolcDark: Prologue update for 15 January 2024

Evil Saci - A new enemy appears !

15 January 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A new species of Saci has been discovered; these are faster and more frightening. After Yurupari transformed these Sacis into monsters, they gained control over the element of electricity and are anything but friendly!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2372910/FolcDark/

Get ready for a completely new challenge! The Evil Saci not only embodies the classic cunning and mischief of folklore but also has the power to control electricity. Its shocking abilities promise unprecedented challenges!

Our goal is to bring you an authentic and immersive experience. By delving into Brazilian folklore, we aim to celebrate and share the richness of our culture.

**News Implementations

**

1 - Now the player's footsteps sound changes according to the terrain.
2 - Further optimization in the game's frame rate.
3 - Player commands have been enhanced.

