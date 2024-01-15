 Skip to content

Cryptis update for 15 January 2024

Cryptis - Update 1.1 Hotfix January 15th

  • Fixed some stuff I messed up in the last update (again lol)
  • Corrected issue with input guide displaying incorrect/unavailable keybinds
  • Fixed UI bug that would force game restart

