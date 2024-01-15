- Fixed some stuff I messed up in the last update (again lol)
- Corrected issue with input guide displaying incorrect/unavailable keybinds
- Fixed UI bug that would force game restart
Cryptis update for 15 January 2024
Cryptis - Update 1.1 Hotfix January 15th
