X-Plane 12 update for 18 January 2024

12.0.9-rc-5

Last edited by Wendy

12.0.9 comes with bug fixes and a global scenery update! We’ve re-rendered the scenery with slight improvements. Including slightly higher and more accurate mesh fidelity, new autogen/forestry updates and flattening issues with some airports. Users will be notified in the sim main menu if a scenery update is available to download.

12.0.9 release notes:
  • XPD-14995 - Missing scenery popup when flying over Red Sea east of Samara (+15+41)
  • XPD-14979 - Crash on ex-vis if main menu is enabled and scenery is not up to date
  • XPD-14980 - X-Plane immediately crashes on startup when launched through the installer on Windows
  • XPD-14967 - Linux: Launching Installer via a sim action freezes the main sim window
  • XPD-14928 - F14 AoA indexer does not indicate "on speed" AoA unless the hook is down
  • XPD-14897 - Missing some objects from the default library (ground markings, fire extinguishers, fuel-related OBJs)
  • XPD-14899 - Prevent crashes for ATC background tasks running before the airport has loaded.
  • XPD-14529 - Bug report "Save flight / Load flight situation in XP12." New changes should help reduce replay-related CTD issues.
  • Fix Crash when dismissing scenery update notification outside of the main menu
  • New command added to “dump scenery test fixture” to log (Under Developer menu)
  • 12.0.9-rc-5 adds Support for the soon to be released Control Pad app (IOS).

Changed files in this update

