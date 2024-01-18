12.0.9 comes with bug fixes and a global scenery update! We’ve re-rendered the scenery with slight improvements. Including slightly higher and more accurate mesh fidelity, new autogen/forestry updates and flattening issues with some airports. Users will be notified in the sim main menu if a scenery update is available to download.
12.0.9 release notes:
- XPD-14995 - Missing scenery popup when flying over Red Sea east of Samara (+15+41)
- XPD-14979 - Crash on ex-vis if main menu is enabled and scenery is not up to date
- XPD-14980 - X-Plane immediately crashes on startup when launched through the installer on Windows
- XPD-14967 - Linux: Launching Installer via a sim action freezes the main sim window
- XPD-14928 - F14 AoA indexer does not indicate "on speed" AoA unless the hook is down
- XPD-14897 - Missing some objects from the default library (ground markings, fire extinguishers, fuel-related OBJs)
- XPD-14899 - Prevent crashes for ATC background tasks running before the airport has loaded.
- XPD-14529 - Bug report "Save flight / Load flight situation in XP12." New changes should help reduce replay-related CTD issues.
- Fix Crash when dismissing scenery update notification outside of the main menu
- New command added to “dump scenery test fixture” to log (Under Developer menu)
- 12.0.9-rc-5 adds Support for the soon to be released Control Pad app (IOS).
Changed files in this update