Fixes, Build mode additions, Fury mode

New build mode additions:
- Added 2 new terrain options to choose from
- Added new construction hangar in construction tab
- Added new gas station in buildings tab
- Added new destroyed house in buildings tab (contains door unlock and lockers)
- Added lighting system to improve lighting performance in custom levels, decreasing lighting from afar and increasing lighting when close.
Fixes:
- Adjusted the probability rate of lockers, making it more likely to get tools.
- Quick fix to Fury mode in Story, wouldn't activate before when initiated, should initiate now.
Changed files in this update