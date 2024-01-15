 Skip to content

Junkyard Fury 2 update for 15 January 2024

Fixes, Build mode additions, Fury mode

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New build mode additions:

  • Added 2 new terrain options to choose from
  • Added new construction hangar in construction tab
  • Added new gas station in buildings tab
  • Added new destroyed house in buildings tab (contains door unlock and lockers)
  • Added lighting system to improve lighting performance in custom levels, decreasing lighting from afar and increasing lighting when close.

Fixes:

  • Adjusted the probability rate of lockers, making it more likely to get tools.
  • Quick fix to Fury mode in Story, wouldn't activate before when initiated, should initiate now.

