Share · View all patches · Build 13177907 · Last edited 15 January 2024 – 21:39:08 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone!

I've just released a new update, bringing you the following improvements:

🛠️ Resolved glitches with low graphic settings.

📄 Fixed overlay issue with the save widget.

🎮 Enhanced difficulty in normal mode on level 2.

🐞 Various minor bug fixes for an even smoother gaming experience.

Update now and dive into the new challenges of Evil Seal!

Thank you for your ongoing support,

Raffaele Mandese

Mandese Games