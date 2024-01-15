New Year, New Mobile Base!

After taking the winter break to refresh and reset my mindset, I think I'm ready to get back into the dev cycle. This month, we're starting off with some fun additions that I've been sitting on for a while.

Major Features:

New Mobile Base Upgrade: The Tier 3 Mobile Base is the largest (obviously) so far. It can hold up to 8 modules (6 Tier 2 and 2 Tier 3), which should be absolutely insane in game!

New Ally! Flamer: The Flamer, as it says on the tin, uses fuel as ammo and shoots out jets of flame at enemies. This new bot is at the highest tier, so you'll have to get some of the new resources made to build them.

Minor Features:

Added in Repair Kits! There has been a long-standing issue with early-game progression due to the lack of an easy way to repair your allies if they get knocked down. As such, I've added a new item that can get your allies back on their feet (though they will still be heavily damaged)!

Added in grass! This has always been a pain point for me because I've been trying to make this game as performant as I can, but I think I've found a good way to do foliage within my own set limits. Hopefully it looks good, but I'm sure I'll do more beauty passes in the future.

Bug Fixes: