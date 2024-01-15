Update 0.1.4

///NEW

-new relic: Ol' Ball n' Chain

///BALANCE

-made boss Dark God's attacks more telegraphed

-buffed poison gas clouds

-relic "Monk Wand" now has a cooldown on it's regen component

-prime god faith XP from boss kills and temples reduced (but buffed a bit after some testing)

-card "Insight" no longer reveals secret rooms

-weapon Grappling Gun now stuns enemies it hits

-lowered max damage of really high boss skull difficulty (thanks dave)

///TWEAKS

-duck baby enemy can no longer split from splitter mod

-lots of relic/mechanic optimizations for better performance

damage popups

explosions

pain aura gem

laser gem

lightning mod

splitter gem

divider gem

///FIXES

-fixed boss Dark God hands not scaling with his attack

-fixed boss Dark God's circle attack not working at high difficulties

-fixed gas cloud from relic "Toxic Smoke" doing damage every tick

-fixed crash with minions colliding with traps (thanks HalvedDead)

-fixed crash with certain weapons when they attacked enemies (thanks dave)

-fixed crash with continued games not loading background sprites correctly (thanks sadakk)

-fixed gamble card not working (thanks dave)

-fixed crash with hookshot (thanks HalvedDead)

-fixed relic "Arachnidplace" aura not doing damage (thanks HalvedDead)

-fixed crash with lightning mod

-fixed crash with mortar enemy and cop enemy's mortar attack overlapping (thanks dave)

The 1000 skull stare

(Awesome fanart by HalvedDead, who is doing an insane job with the game's wiki. Thank you!!)

