Update 1.1 is here!

Update 1.1 Notes:
Major Changes:
- New intro cutscene
- Improved ranged enemy AI
- New sword heavy attack ability (Activated with the right mouse button/aim down sights button)
- Enemies now have dynamic movement speeds depending on the difficulty
- Significantly improved final boss arena
- Improved graphics in arenas on the first map
Minor Changes:
- Buffed Pistol by increasing clip size and damage
- Buffed LMG by increasing clip size and fire rate
- Improved default keybindings
- Miscellaneous bug fixes
- Improved audio mixing
- Improved lantern lighting quality
- Fixed performance issue which occurs in certain location on second map
Changed files in this update