Cryptis update for 15 January 2024

Update 1.1 is here!

15 January 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update 1.1 Notes:


Major Changes:

  • New intro cutscene
  • Improved ranged enemy AI
  • New sword heavy attack ability (Activated with the right mouse button/aim down sights button)
  • Enemies now have dynamic movement speeds depending on the difficulty
  • Significantly improved final boss arena
  • Improved graphics in arenas on the first map

Minor Changes:

  • Buffed Pistol by increasing clip size and damage
  • Buffed LMG by increasing clip size and fire rate
  • Improved default keybindings
  • Miscellaneous bug fixes
  • Improved audio mixing
  • Improved lantern lighting quality
  • Fixed performance issue which occurs in certain location on second map

