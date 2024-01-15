 Skip to content

Open Mod update for 15 January 2024

Open Mod 2024.1.04 [15-ian-2024]

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes:

-fixed a game breaking issue where if a room was created with the same name as an already created room, the GO button would lock and not unlock unless player restarted the game

-fixed an issue where if the player died while having nightvision goggles on then he would spectate with the nightvision post processing on

-fixed an issue where if the player died while holding a door then he would spectate with the “press [F] to release door handle” message

-fixed an issue where the first person death camera would not function properly since we’ve made spectating on helmet cameras

-fixed an issue where the weapon was not looking right when spectating another player

-fixed an issue where there would be some errors throwed and slowing down the game when spectating someone and they’d have a variable zoom scope equipped

-fixed an issue where when spectating someone and they would aim the weapon would not go in the right position (near the eyes)

-fixed an issue where the Victory screen would show for a little bit when loading from shooting range to the map

Added/Changed:

-changed the spectator GUI to not look out of place, instead of an orange square it now displays in the left side of the helmet camera GUI

