Hotfix #17 Now Live!

We’ve got another hotfix for you today, fixing a few bugs, blockers, and issues. Poor Gale - we know your pain, sometimes it’s easy to read something into a situation that wasn’t there. We’ve sat him down and explained that if someone doesn’t offer him a shoe to eat every time, that doesn’t mean they never will. You’ll find him more likely to stick around now.

Please note that with new patches and hotfixes, some installed mods may become temporarily incompatible. If you experience any issues after installing the latest update, please check if the issue persists with all mods uninstalled. If it persists, please reach out to our support team with your report.

Thank you for taking the time to submit these issues to us. If you have any bugs to report, please reach out to our support team. Thank you for playing Baldur’s Gate 3!

PERFORMANCE AND CODE

Fixed black and colourful visual artefacts sometimes appearing for 1 frame on PS5 when switching scenes or opening and closing UI windows.

Increased the compression of savegames, which should fix several issues caused by large savegame files.

Reduced the size of save files by removing summons that don't exist in the game anymore.

Guarded against crashes caused when certain character resources (Actions, Bonus Actions, Superiority Dice, etc.) were added and later removed by a mod or cheat engine.

GAMEPLAY AND COMBAT

In Honour Mode, the aura of Cazador's [spoiler]Potent Mist Form[/spoiler] now properly dissipates after he's [spoiler]no longer in Mist Form[/spoiler]. Sorry!

Fixed the camera sometimes zooming in while jumping or casting projectile spells.

Fixed the ability to walk through open doors when you click beyond them from far away.

Fixed Thieves' Tools in the camp chest or inventory of a companion who is waiting at camp not being accessible when lockpicking.

UI

Safeguard Shield's Saving Throw modifier is now correctly reflected on the Character Sheet.

FLOW AND SCRIPTING