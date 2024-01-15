Ezerath 1.016b

- Corruption Midnight 4.5 skull => 5 skull
- Corruption Heated Stones 4.5 skull => 5.5 skull
- Corruption Head Grand General 6 skull => 6.5 skull
*Side note I forgot to add into last patch notes; you buy the "Into the Corruption" spell in the desert.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
*Side note I forgot to add into last patch notes; you buy the "Into the Corruption" spell in the desert.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update