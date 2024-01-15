 Skip to content

Ezerath's Last Hope update for 15 January 2024

Ezerath 1.016b

Share · View all patches · Build 13177722 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Corruption Midnight 4.5 skull => 5 skull
  • Corruption Heated Stones 4.5 skull => 5.5 skull
  • Corruption Head Grand General 6 skull => 6.5 skull

*Side note I forgot to add into last patch notes; you buy the "Into the Corruption" spell in the desert.

