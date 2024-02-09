February Love Update

🤍LOVE IS IN THE AIR🤍

(for a limited time)

Get cosy

Our February update comes with some beautiful changes to the Zoo.

The Karma hearts will be red and if you take a closer look around, you'll see all kinds of pretty decor.

It's the time of love and cooperation. New Blobs are especially welcome to try out the game and teams with newcomers will profit even more than before!

On top of that we added KarmaZoo community items to Steam as well so now you can collect cards, decor your profile with backgrounds and show your love with cute emotes.

Features

🐌 Introducing the Snail Sherpa!

💗 Beginner Blobs will now (and forever) give 5 instead of 2 Karma to others

will now (and forever) give instead of Karma to others 💋 Karma Kiss gives 2 Karma instead of 1 during the event

gives Karma instead of during the event ⭐ +X% bonus on Karma when reaching the Karma Tree with a smaller number of people.

Perfect for a romantic Zoo date of 2 or 3 or more...

(X goes from 50% when there is only 2 players down to 0% when the game is full)

SNAIL SHERPA

Time Freeze Slows down time ⏱️

Slows down time ⏱️ Karma Boost Boosts targeted characters by decreasing the Karma Kiss cooldown 💋

Boosts targeted characters by decreasing the Karma Kiss cooldown 💋 Karma Zone Creates a zone in which each Karma Heart that goes through will be doubled 🤍🤍

COMMUNITY ITEMS

We added emotes, backgrounds, cards and cool badges for you to collect!



PATCH NOTES

v.1.05.010 --> v.1.06.002

GENERAL

St Valentine's & Lunar New Year Event

Love is in the air! KarmaZoo's blossoms into the month of celebrating love. Enjoy the skin of love and lights while it lasts!

Karma Kisses are juicier so share with your teammates at will!

All 2 player games see their score boosted! Share good times with your partner.

Unlock the exclusive Snail Sherpa with its love boosting ability and time controlling powers!

LOOP

Fixed

Clover bonus cards only appear when a Clover is in the group

Accessibility: Background Density now shows Peacock Sherpa Feedback correctly

Overall code stability to prevent multiple crashes

Minor bugfixes including Karma scoring and saving

Improved

Newcomers give more Karma Hearts (up to 5) when helped by other players

Bonus Perks effects' feedback and balancing

xoxo Pastagames