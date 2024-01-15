Update 0.5.2 - Improvements & Mobile Update

The full mobile version will be available on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store very soon. Thursday or Friday this week if everything goes to plan.

Thank you to everyone who helped test the mobile version - your feedback was extremely helpful!

The mobile beta will end at the time of release. If you were part of the mobile beta and would like to keep your progress, I recommend that you create a Vacuum Warrior account and ensure your saves are in the cloud. There is no guarantee that your saves will be available in the full mobile release otherwise.

Additions:

Discord linking fallback and mobile. If the automatic linking fails, you can now link your Discord account manually using oauth2. When clicking link you will be redirected to a Discord login page where you can login and link your account.

Improvements:

The "Prestige Chore" and the "Earn Compressed Dust Token Chore" are now mutually exclusive meaning you will only ever be assigned one of them at a time. This way you will never be forced to prestige to complete your daily chores

Skipping either of the above chores will also exclude you from being assigned the other one

You can no longer buy more manager slots than you can use

Fixes:

Added a small delay to chore generation to ensure all stats are properly updated before generating chores

Fixed a reference error caused by a request timeout

Fixed earn money chore incrementing when loading a save

Happy Vacuuming!