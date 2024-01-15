Patch Version 1.0.14

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello, travellers!

We've been attentively listening to your feedback and understand that some of you are experiencing gameplay and visual issues that have been affecting your experience. Your insights are crucial to us, and we want to assure you that your concerns have not gone unnoticed. We appreciate the patience and understanding you've demonstrated during these times.

In this update, we've focused on addressing some of the key issues that have been raised, and while we acknowledge there's still work to be done, we believe this release takes a significant step towards improving your overall gaming experience.

Improvements:

Resolved a persistent issue causing games to get stuck at initial ticket selection in all modes.

Fixed AI players occasionally selecting fewer than 2 starting tickets when playing on the Europe map.

In the upcoming sprint, our development team is committed to tackling more gameplay-related bugs. We are initiating a comprehensive process of reproducing the bugs reported by our community to gather detailed logs and prioritise fixes.

Your feedback has been instrumental in guiding our efforts. We appreciate your continued patience and understanding as we work towards delivering a smoother and more polished gaming experience.

Thank you for your support!