Made some QOL changes to the final level, including:

-When you die and reload the level, you no longer have a movement collider blocking you out of the starting area.

-When you destroy a power cell in a wing, but you then die and respawn, the enemies in the wing you destroyed no longer respawn with the level.

-There are more destructible objects with sansum/health pickups in the final level to help you recover from taking a nasty hit.

-Reduced the number of Dark Caelum soldiers on the non-challenge encounters, making players less likely to get instagibbed. (Good luck with the challenges though).

-The standard encounters spawn less rapidly, giving the player more time to establish a foothold and take out key targets before the enemies can establish their synergies, forcing the player into a more defensive posture.

The goals of this changeset is to make the fights on the final level more fair, without necessarily nerfing the tactical challenge to the point that these fights are easier than previous levels.