Techtonica is 25% off for a limited time

Techtonica is officially 25% off here on Steam, which is the biggest discount we’ve ever had! Oops! All Concrete (v0.2.1) drops tomorrow, so it’s the perfect time to get Techtonica for some pure concrete perfection.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1457320/Techtonica/

Pick up the game, grab some friends, and experience 4-player co-op. Together, you’ll build your factories, dig into the terrain, and debate if concrete or metal pieces look better.

Let’s get to work!