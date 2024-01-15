🛠️ Reign of Dwarf: Patch Update - Enhanced Experience Awaits! 🛠️

Greetings, Warriors of 'Reign of Dwarf'!

The AnkleBreaker Studio's Team is thrilled to present our latest patch update! With your invaluable feedback as our guide, we've hammered out several improvements and fixes to enrich your gaming adventure. Here's what you can expect in this latest update:

Patch Overview:

Dive into a more polished and bug-free 'Reign of Dwarf' journey!

🐞 Bug Fixes:

Chat & Interface Enhancements:

[FIX] Chatting and inventory management made easier - 'Open inventory' key issue resolved.

[FIX] Inventory menu won't interrupt your chat sessions anymore.

[FIX] Pressing escape during chat closes chat, not the menu – as it should!

Gameplay Refinements:

[FIX] Item translations have been corrected for clarity.

[FIX] Implemented sanity checks to squash those bizarre behaviors and null reference errors.

[FIX] Dropping items from a sleeping player's inventory is now possible.

[FIX] Ghostly disconnects? Players will now vanish from the map as intended.

Building and Construction Adjustments:

[FIX] Placeable items can no longer defy physics by going through foundations and ceilings.

Dungeon Enhancements:

[FIX] Darkness Dungeon Boss Room chest now follows the correct loot logic – rewards are based on boss defeat!

🔄 Gameplay Changes:

[CHANGE] Starting zones and areas near monuments are now safer for beginners – no more animal spawns in these zones.

🚀 Performance Improvements:

[FIX] Loading times are faster, thanks to Development-Laurent's magic touch. We optimized the ItemLibrary loading for a smoother game start.

Your Voice Matters!

At AnkleBreaker Studio, we're passionate about crafting an immersive and enjoyable experience for all our players. Your insights and feedback are crucial in shaping 'Reign of Dwarf' into the epic saga it's meant to be. So keep those suggestions coming!

Stay Adventurous!

As you delve back into the depths and mysteries of 'Reign of Dwarf', remember that your journey is ours too. Together, let's continue to make this world a place of legend and lore.

Thank You!

Your support and dedication keep our anvils hot and our hammers swinging. Thank you for being part of this incredible journey.

— AnkleBreaker Studio's Team