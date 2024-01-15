 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Breadbox update for 15 January 2024

Update - Emulator warp mode

Share · View all patches · Build 13177513 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Emulator warp mode for speeding up the tape/disk loading times.
  • Reworked emulator communication client. The change should fix all related reliability issues.

Changed files in this update

Breadbox Content Depot 1770441
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link