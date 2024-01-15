Durak NTR Jan. 15 Hotfix Patch has released!

Hey, everyone! First off, we would like to thank our community and new players who played Durak NTR in the first days after release. We really enjoyed reading through all of your reviews and opinions. Your feedback is the most valuable thing you give us and with your help we hope to improve constantly. With the first patch we want to address two issues: the fixed pace of the game and the typing sound that some find annoying.

We've changed the gameflow to resemble the standard visual novel style. Texts will no longer auto-play without pressing any key and the text speed has been increased dramatically. As for the typing sound, we personally find it rather calming (especially when someone stealing your girlfriend nearby!), but we understand that others might not like it. So we've changed the volume and made it less aggressive. If you don't like it at all, you can completely switch off the typing sound by pressing ESC during the scenes and clicking on the appropriate button.

We are listening to your feedback and trying to make your gaming experience more pleasurable. We'll be looking forward to more of your detailed reviews or, if you are a shy one, send us a letter at [sup.femdomwaifu@gmail.com](mailto:sup.femdomwaifu@gmail.com)

Sincerly yours,

Zee & Swimming