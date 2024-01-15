Update, Version 20240115





English

[Pet]Water Nymphs can now be turned into pets.

[Sealed Palace - Floor of Earth]Removed the WIP board. The floor is pretty much quite completed.

[Special Attribution]Added new special attributions that can make elemental proficiency level up fast.

[Elemental Proficiency]Casting spells with a power score of 0 now also increases your elemental proficiency.

[Elemental Proficiency]You can now only gain elemental proficiency if the spell takes some sort of effect. (This change is mostly to fix an exploit that one can spam spells that will certainly fail to cast from the menu and get their MP cost refunded while still getting Exp.)

[Item]New Item: Yaers's Approval

[Item]New Item: Waqi'er's Approval

[Item]New Item: Fairey's Approval

[Item]New Item: Wyande's Approval

[Item]Those are the 4 rings of 4 Knights of Dark Elf King. But those guardians are no longer in the Sealed Palace. All those rings have similar features while representing different elements.

[Sealed Palace - Floor of Earth]Added a chest that contains "Yaers's Approval."

[Sealed Palace - Floor of Water]Added a chest that contains "Waqi'er's Approval."

[The Bow of an Elf King]Increaed its value from 17000 to 33000

简体中文

【宠物】水之妖女现在可以转化为宠物。

【封印宫殿-地之界】移除了仍然在施工中的公告板。该楼层基本上已经完成了。

【特殊属性】加入了新的特殊属性可以让元素熟练度提升速度加快。

【元素熟练度】施展威力为0的法术现在也会提供元素熟练度经验。

【元素熟练度】法术现在必须被释放才会提供元素熟练度经验。（避免从菜单中反复释放必然会失败的法术，不扣除MP的情况下反复刷经验的问题。）

【物品】新物品：雅尔丝的赞许

【物品】新物品：瓦琦儿的赞许

【物品】新物品：费尔叶的赞许

【物品】新物品：威恩德的赞许

【物品】这是四枚黑暗精灵王四界守护的戒指。然而，守护者已经不在封印迷宫。所有的这些戒指有类似的属性，但是代表了不同的元素。

【封印迷宫-地之界】加入了一个包含【雅尔丝的赞许】的宝箱。

【封印迷宫-水之界】加入了一个包含【瓦琦儿的赞许】的宝箱。

【精灵王之弓】价值从17000提升到了33000

